This Mexican Resort Town Might Be the Next Cabo

Just 50 miles north of Cabo’s famed resort corridor, the coastal town of Todos Santos has kept things low-key. Its dusty streets—which are home to mom-and-pop taco stands nestled alongside restored colonial buildings—have just enough grit to be authentic, without feeling unsafe. Expat-run art galleries and bed-and-breakfasts blend in among locally owned handicraft shops and restaurants. For decades, a handful of these small shops and eateries have attracted day trippers from Cabo—but little more.

A new hotel, however, is tempting travelers to stay the night on this rugged slice of Pacific coast. Hotel San Cristóbal, which opened on the outskirts of town in April, is the brainchild of Texas’s maverick hotelier Liz Lambert (whose other properties include Austin’s Hotel St. Cecilia and San Antonio’s Hotel Havana). Lambert’s Bunkhouse hotel group tapped the San Antonio–based architecture firm Lake Flato to bring the hotel to life with a modern Tex-Mex aesthetic that blends homespun luxury with local charm.

Thirty-two breezy rooms feature ocean views punctuated by colorful Guatemalan fabrics, custom ceramic bedside pendants, and cement tile sourced through New York’s Amethyst Artisan. Lambert has a mission to connect guests with more than just a swim-up bar: The hotel offers deep-sea fishing excursions, surfing lessons, yoga and harvesting classes, and baby sea turtle releases in partnership with local nonprofits and small businesses. When not out exploring the Baja peninsula, guests can enjoy seafood and Mediterranean-influenced dishes at the property’s beachfront restaurant Benno.

San Cristóbal is the first chapter in a rather ambitious master plan for Tres Santos, a 1,000-acre wellness residential community. The hotel comprises the initial phase of the development’s Beach Village; long-term plans promise a plaza, a beach club, a cafe, and a bike shop. A 3.5-mile biking and hiking trail connects Beach Village to Town Farm Village, where a farm-to-table restaurant, a farmer’s market, and a coffee shop will be surrounded by homes—as many as 4,400—which will be developed over the next several decades. (sancristobalbaja.com)