This Opulent New Resort is Dubai’s Most Expensive Hotel

Set on the seahorse-shaped island of Jumeirah Bay and just minutes from the glittering skyscrapers of downtown Dubai is the Bulgari Resort Dubai, the Italian brand’s newest and largest hotel to date. Designed by renowned Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the 1.4 million-square-foot property is styled with Mediterranean landscaping, European-inspired boulevards, and lush gardens and pools that extend seamlessly to the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

Evoking maritime elegance while also staying true to the legacy brand’s European roots, the Bulgari Resort Dubai now holds the acclaim of being the most expensive hotel in the city. The property features 101 hotel rooms and suites and 20 hotel villas, each with balcony views of the Dubai skyline or the Arabian Gulf. The rooms are outfitted with made-in-Italy furnishings, and families will find comfort in the resort’s five categories of villas. Ranging from one to three bedrooms, with options to connect, the villas all come with personal butler service and a private pool and gazebo.

Niko Romito, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts’ own Michelin-starred Italian chef, helms the menu at Il Ristorante, a modern Italian eatery. The property also features Il Bar, Il Cafe, and an outdoor pool and restaurant at La Spiaggia, the resort’s private beach.

At the Bulgari Spa, guests can immerse in the landscape with floor-to-ceiling views of the sea before pampering in one of eight treatment rooms and the 82-foot indoor pool. Nestled nearby on the end of the marina is the world’s first Bulgari-branded marina and yacht club, a 50-boat harbor re-creating the charm of a Mediterranean village. Guests can dine at the Yacht Club Italian Restaurant or spend sunny afternoons relaxing at the members’ lounge, outdoor pool, and bar.