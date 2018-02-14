These Lavish Villas at the Tryall Club in Jamaica Will Invoke Your Inner Party-goer

Besides being the birthplace of Ian Fleming’s iconic James Bond character and having some of the rarest and priciest coffee in the world, Jamaica is a Caribbean mecca for intrepid travelers who may be found sipping super-aged rum cocktails under the setting sun. Recently debuted along a one-and-a-half-mile stretch of secluded beach in Montego Bay are two of the newest luxury villas from the Tryall Club. Resembling more of a vacation chateau than a quaint abode, the Quintessential and Aqua Bay villas give you every reason to book a group trip this season to the historical and abundant land of Jamaica.

First opened in 1957, the Tryall Club is an all-inclusive resort that offers a championship golf course, tennis courts, and off-shore water adventures like a Hobie Cat day trip or a cruise on a glass-bottom boat to explore marine life. The resort has been classified as part of Jamaica’s National Heritage and takes guests on tours of the 2,200 acres of lush jungle to learn about the property’s historical structures, such as the waterwheel at the Great House and the 17th-century Tryall Fort built by Oliver Cromwell.

The newest additions to the resort aim to please, with prime outdoor arenas perfect for soaking up some vitamin D near the pool bars, in the swimming holes, and on the oceanfront dining verandas. Guests are greeted by a staff of six that provides unmatched hospitality, which includes chefs, butlers, housekeepers, and the added convenience of personal golf carts and tech amenities like iPads and Apple TV. Cue the reggae tunes, and find your way into the open layout of the four-bedroom Aqua Bay villa, designed from a spectrum of blue and green motifs with white vaulted ceilings and glistening waterfalls. Each bedroom comes en suite with walk-in showers and standing tubs, all connected by wood flooring for a beachy reprieve (don’t miss the natural swimming holes in the Mermaid Rock room). The community spaces include a dining area for 12, expansive seating options to unwind in, and plush sitting rooms with flat-screen TVs. A seamless integration from the indoors to the veranda leads guests through breezy walkways to the heated infinity pool, which overlooks the ocean and white-sand beach. A private gym with Peloton bikes, a meditation garden, and a spa room rounds out the villa’s amenities.

The five-bedroom, ocean-facing Quintessential villa sits atop Garden Hill and can host up to 10 people throughout its spacious quarters. With aesthetics rooted in 18th-century Georgian glamour, the sophisticated interiors are designed with reflective glass partitions and crisp furnishings throughout. Accents of cerulean reflect the water beyond, where a saltwater infinity pool and hot tub gleam above the sea. Elegant living spaces provide guests with the option to celebrate in style while lingering around the pool terrace and private bar, or they can even take to the putting green on the property.

A master suite has its own sitting room, terrace, and infinity-edge plunge pool for a lucky couple to call home. Privacy abounds for other guests, as there is a separate cottage with three bedrooms, and a fifth bedroom is tucked away adjacent to the pool. The rooms feature multiple walk-in showers and tubs, custom furniture, and unbeatable ocean views. If opting out of an in-room private dinner, head to the resort’s Organic Garden restaurant nestled against the plantain and banana trees, where a seasonal menu of local produce is served under a bamboo canopy.

The Land of Springs awaits, with weekly rates for each villa starting at $18,000, depending on the season, and up to $36,000 during peak months in the winter.