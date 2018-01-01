Sneak Peek: Waldhotel, Switzerland’s Newest Wellness Retreat

It’s no secret that the Swiss are world-renowned for their wellness retreats and dedication to nutrition. After all, it was the Swiss who introduced Bircher muesli as a healthier breakfast alternative, and suggested that raw food, fresh air, and a bit of fitness would lead to an improved quality of life. Building on this already tried-and-true foundation, Bürgenstock Resort’s newest property Waldhotel takes the quintessential wellness retreat to a new level—just in time for those New Year’s resolutions.

Perched above Lake Lucerne near Bürgenstock mountain, Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence features a 13,000-square-foot spa and 45,000-square-foot medical center, where guests will be exposed to the latest in medical technologies operated by some of the sharpest doctors in the world. As an accredited hospital, Waldhotel offers access to therapeutic, diagnostic, and rehabilitative services, as well as physical therapy, dentistry, cosmetic procedures, mental health balance, sports medicine, and weight management—to name a few.

The Matteo Thun-designed property is a picture of exposed larch wood, floor-to-ceiling windows, and neutral tones that blend effortlessly into the tranquil alpine backdrop. Complete at 160 rooms and suites, guests will begin their stay at Waldhotel by choosing the package that fits their needs. The Waldhotel Basic Med (four-night requirement) is the start for every program and features a series of medical examinations, which include biometric and body composition, lung function, an abdominal ultrasound, EKG and HRV, hearing and eye tests, and an energy metabolism measurement. The package (priced at roughly $3,000) also comes with two body wraps and a medicinal massage.

Sink into the serene at Waldhotel’s spa where an ice room, salt grotto, Finnish sauna, lavish treatment rooms, and a series of pools await. Use this time to detox from the holidays and destress from those daily deadlines with a coffee, elder sea salt, and detox oil peel or seaweed wrap. The vast spa menu offers everything from a 75-minute Collagen Infusion facial using Swiss Line, to a 60-minute Body & Face Rejuvenation by Susanne Kaufmann to increase skin elasticity, and a series of treatments that feature Prof. Dr. Ockenfels’ Detox Intense products.

The cuisine at Waldhotel puts an emphasis on fresh and organic, with very little (if any) salt and animal fat used. Verbena Restaurant features a Mediterranean-style menu bursting with organic vegetables, olive oils, and 30 types of herbs. An onsite cooking school is also available, where chefs and nutritionists educate guests on how to create wholesome meals at home that are both flavorful and satisfying.