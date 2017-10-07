Courchevel’s Après-Ski Spa Scene Is Heating Up for Winter

Those who come to Courchevel come to play hard. Part of the French Alps’ Les Trois Vallees—one of the largest ski areas in the world—the elite ski resort town offers access to more than 26,000 acres of skiable terrain, more than 320 downhill tracks, a host of Alpine trails, heli-skiing adventures, and much more. If your muscles feel sore just thinking about all that activity, there’s good news: This winter, Courchevel will welcome two new five-star spas designed to soothe skiers’ bodies—and minds.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Aman Le Mélézin is introducing a number of facilities and services, including a new holistic spa. To construct the wellness hub, the entire building was temporarily placed on stilts—an architectural and engineering feat that has never before been attempted in Courchevel. The result: a two-story, 8,255-square-foot haven that features a hydro-therapy area (outfitted with experiential showers, hot and cold pools, a relaxation lounge, and a sauna), a 45-foot lap pool set beneath vaulted ceilings, and a hammam where guests can enjoy Turkish-style treatments like salt scrubs and warming massages. Set to open on December 17, the spa will also feature five treatment rooms, where therapists will perform massages and other services designed to provide heat and moisture—to combat days spent out in the wind and cold—and help with muscle recovery, circulation, and soreness. The indulgent Mélézin Signature Spa Journey will offer a taste of multiple services, including dry brushing to boost circulation, a tension-melting hot stone massage, and a soothing facial that nourishes skin affected by the Alpine winter.

Also in time for the start of this winter season, Oetker Collection’s legendary L’Apogée Courchevel will welcome back an old friend. Opening with the hotel on December 15, Spa L’Apogée by La Prairie sees the return of the luxurious, clinical Swiss La Prairie line. Following a personalized consultation with a La Prairie expert, guests will settle into one of the four treatment rooms (including a couple’s suite) to experience therapies performed with the line’s signature Cellular Complex products, created with a formula designed to help renew skin and combat signs of aging. Afterward, take a break from the cold with some downtime in the steam hamman, heated pool, or salt-crystal sauna.