Cliveden House has Unveiled a Seriously Posh New Spa

Though located just 40 minutes outside of central London, Cliveden House, with its towering stone façade and sprawling gardens, can feel an entire world away—which is, in part, what makes the hotel so beloved. Now, the historic property has upped the tranquil ante by unveiling the brand-new Cliveden Spa, where guests can unwind both their bodies and minds before returning to the hustle and bustle of their daily lives.

An elegant mix of historic and state-of-the-art, the new building that houses the spa is tucked behind a lush walled garden, which also houses the property’s famous Profumo pool—the only outdoor swimming pool listed on the historical register in Britain. Once inside the spa, guests can take a pre-treatment dip in the heated indoor pool before heading off for a massage or facial.

The decadent treatments offered at the Cliveden Spa all capture the decidedly British spirit of the 351-year-old manor. For the body, Cliveden Spa has teamed up with U.K.-based skincare brand Oskia to create the Cliveden Body Collection—a series of treatments, like the 90-minute Rose Garden Experience scrub and massage, meant to unwind tight muscles and soothe the skin from the inside out. To reach an even deeper state of relaxation, guests can try the two-hour-long Clivden Bespoke Flotation experience, which mixes warm-water flotation with natural healing therapies designed to release tension and restore emotional energy.

To purify and nourish skin on the face, Cliveden Spa has debuted the first—and only—Sarah Chapman Skinesis Spa, which employs the cult-favorite brand’s products in four different facials designed to reverse signs of ageing, hydrate skin, and revitalize tired eyes.

After a full day of pampering, guests can head to the all-new Spa Kitchen for a clean-eating-inspired meal overlooking the property’s gardens.