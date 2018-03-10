Miraval Debuts New Collection of Over-the-Top Spa Villas

Just in time for a spring reset, the venerable mind-body resort, Miraval Arizona has unveiled its new Retreat, a resort-within-a-resort that will offer the property’s top accommodations and most exclusive wellness experiences ever.

The 22-villa enclave—which includes studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom estates—features an updated look to Miraval’s traditional Sonoran-desert-inspired guest rooms, with a color palette of soothing earth tones, sustainable wood floors, stone textures, and sand mandala murals that pay homage to the local Native American heritage. Bathrooms come with generous soaking tubs and indoor-outdoor showers; those looking to experience Miraval’s healthful culinary programs can make use of gourmet kitchens, or enlist one of the resort’s chefs for a private cooking session.

Miraval’s famed Life in Balance Spa is the greatest allure for Retreat guests, who can experience all that the acclaimed spa has to offer without leaving their villas. Dial-in for a Thai massage on your private terrace or an anti-aging facial in your spa-like bathroom. Or tap into the resort’s conscious-cooking curriculum and arrange private consultations with a team of nutritionists.

Of course, there’s plenty to lure you away from your Retreat on Miraval’s 400 acres of desert terrain and botany-dotted landscapes. Confront your fears on the climbing wall or zip-line course, or opt for the beloved equine experience by long-time therapist Wyatt Webb. There’s also off-property hikes, cycling, tennis, and traditional meditation and yoga classes. And for beyond-the-mat seekers, there are next-level mindful experiences like the 100-minute Rasayana Shirodhara (rooted in Ayurvedic techniques) and the 50-minute Vasudhara treatment (which Miraval’s spa director, Simon Marxer, describes as a combination of sensory deprivation and Thai massage).

In the evenings, guests of the Retreat can make use of in-room aromatherapy diffusers, private hot tubs, and cell-phone “sleeping bags” to ward off modern-day distractions and achieve total relaxation. Come morning, wake up and repeat.