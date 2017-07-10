Sneak Peek: Mykonos’s Santa Marina Resort Unveils Stunning Expansion

Resembling an exclusive compound with its gated entrance and multiplex layout, Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection Resort provides a feeling of seclusion on the busy Greek isle of Mykonos. Now the sleek retreat, set on the island’s only private beach, is even more exquisite thanks to a recent expansion that added new suites, a swimming pool, a spa, and more.

Completed in May, Santa Marina’s new additions include 12 elegant rooms and suites; three incredible villas that can sleep between six to eight guests and include butler service; the adults-only Oasis Pool & Lounge, featuring a jaw-dropping infinity-edge saltwater pool; and the relaxing Ginkgo Spa, highlighting bespoke Espa products, a mosaic-tiled hammam, and a fitness center. Of the new accommodations, the ultimate prize is the Deluxe Seaview Suite with a private pool. Spacious with a living room and a marble bathroom, it’s everything you need and more.

After a day of basking in the sun in either your own quarters or at one of the hotel’s communal areas, cap off the night at Buddha-Bar Beach for some refreshing cocktails and stellar Pan-Asian cuisine (the spice-packed green chicken curry is a must). You might just enjoy Santa Marina’s offerings so much that you won’t want to leave its premises.