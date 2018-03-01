10 Next-Gen Wellness Retreats Ushering in a New Era of Spa Holidays

We’ve come a long way from the days when destination spas were either stringent fat farms or palaces of pampering. Going on a spa holiday sounds old-fashioned these days, as healthy habits and self-care are baked into so many people’s lives—and so many luxury properties. The following 10 retreats take this new approach to wellness to the next level, offering new and innovative ways for guests to deepen positive habits and kick a healthy approach to living into the next gear.