Swiss Bliss: Switzerland’s 11 Most Spectacular Spas

From the majestic Alps to the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland is renowned for its natural beauty. But as wellness enthusiasts know, to experience some of the country’s most beautiful spots, you have to head inside to one of its world-class hotel spas.

As the birthplace of high-end skincare lines like La Prairie, Valmont, and La Mer as well as the home of cutting-edge aesthetic centers and performance-driven wellness clinics, Switzerland regards wellness as much a part of Swiss tradition as cheese and chocolate. Here are 11 gorgeous places to relax, refresh, and get pampered—Swiss-style.