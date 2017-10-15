7 Gold-Infused Spa Treatments That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks

To protect your skin from the elements, you have to embrace the elements—element number 79, that is. We’re talking about gold, a prized ingredient by celebrity aestheticians and cosmetic dermatologists. From 24-karat gold leaf to flakes and dust, its purest forms aren’t just for show—they are also championed for their anti-aging effects. It’s no wonder destination spas have an affection for the refined mineral, folding its enduring beauty into brightening facials and toning massages. From London to Dubai, Hong Kong to California, here’s where to go for the gold treatment.