American Beauty: 10 New U.S. Spas to Book in 2018

With the frenzied holiday rush behind us, relaxation is high on the New Year’s to-do list. Craving a reset? There’s a glittering array of new and renovated spas with ancient practices, cutting-edge techniques, and tailored rituals from beloved brands (Guerlain, anyone?) to get you back on the wellness track. From the urban sprawl of big cities like New York and Los Angeles to out-of-the-way pockets in Big Sur and Napa Valley, these 10 destination spas should be high on your R&R list for 2018.