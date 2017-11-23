Get Your Skin Winter-Ready at These 10 Indulgent Hammams

A hammam (or Turkish bath) is the Islamic, amped-up version of a steam room, with thick, nourishing steam complemented by a rigorous body scrub to slough away dead skin and a dousing of frothy bubbles. And while hammams are commonplace in ex-Ottoman Empire countries, they haven’t necessarily been luxurious—until now.

Recently, high-end hotels around the world have discovered the pleasure of the hammam, installing the opulent marble steam rooms in their spas for the ultimate indulgence. “There are many benefits to getting a hammam treatment, but the most important is the removal of toxins from the body,” explains Savas Cebeci, lead therapist at the spa at Marmara Park Avenue in New York City—home to the only authentic hammam in the Big Apple. “The treatment involves heat and exfoliation, which, when combined with the scrubbing of the body, helps eliminate toxins through the pores, leaving the skin nourished and rehydrated.”

The following 10 luxe hotels—many of which already feature spas that are our perennial favorites—have taken the hammam to luxe new heights, offering traditional and modern scrub treatments that take place on the heated central marble stone, often a dramatic showpiece. So whether you are ready for a full hammam experience or just want to lounge in the stunning and steamy room pre- or post-treatment, these 10 hotel spas around the world are a must-hit this winter.