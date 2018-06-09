Celebrate Global Wellness Day at these 6 Restorative Spas Around the World

These days, creating a lifestyle centered on wellness goes far beyond healthy eating and daily sweat sessions. In addition to personal fitness studios and customized meal plans, luxury consumers have access to some of the most innovative minds in the industry and science-based health hacks designed to help you live longer. For a truly restorative experience on Global Wellness Day, we rounded up our favorite new spa openings for wellness-seekers around the world to replenish the body and spirit from the inside out.

From the ancient art of Ayurveda—implemented at India’s Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa—to the cult-favorite cleansing facials at Tierra Santa Healing House in Miami Beach, these hot spots for healing await your arrival.

Read on for the six sensational spas seeking to elevate your well-being in the sun-soaked desert to the Thai shoreline.