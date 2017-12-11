New Year, New You: 10 Luxury Wellness Retreats to Kick-Start Your New Year’s Resolutions

We’ve all been guilty of making a clichéd New Year’s resolution about improving our health and fitness and then failing to so much as sign up for a gym membership. This year, some of your favorite luxury hotels and resorts are stepping in to help. Rolling out an impressive selection of retreats, these hotels will inspire you to commit to your fitness goals and give you the tools to maintain them well into 2018. (Plus, if your traveling partner isn’t interested in working up a sweat, there are plenty of other distractions—from luxe guest rooms to expansive spas—for both of you to enjoy.)

The following 10 hotels are hosting wellness retreats between January and March 2018, featuring everything from yoga, surfing, and hot new fitness classes to expert panels and nutrition sessions designed to help you embrace the new year and the new you.