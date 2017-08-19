It’s all in the Details: 5 Sleek Leather Portfolios to Complement your Fall Work Wardrobe

A portfolio, whether purely practical or design-led, is an easy way to make a statement at the office this season.

By on August 19, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Leather portfolios

When it comes to striking just the right impression in the office or at an all-important meeting, details are everything. And while you should always have a sharply tailored suit and sleek shoes on hand for just these sorts of occasions, swapping out your tired briefcase for an elegant—and ultra-functional—leather portfolio can help elevate your outfit to the next level. Keep reading to discover the five styles perfect for rounding out your office wardrobe this season.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries