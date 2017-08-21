Indulge Your Face with These 6 Luxurious Men’s Shaving Products
From oils to razors, these products will keep you looking sharp before and after your shave.
“Why is it that I always get my best ideas while shaving?”—Albert Einstein
Whether you’re cutting it all off or just doing some minor maintenance, having the right tools for the job can elevate your shaving experience—and keep your face looking great in the process. From pre-shave beard oils to aftershave balms (and everything you might need in-between), these six products are worthy of a spot by your sink.