Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe Grand Complication

  • Alix Moise
December 5, 2016

In the horological world, the name Patek Philippe has become synonymous with the type of high-quality craftsmanship yearned for by watch collectors around the world. On December 14, timepiece connoisseurs will be presented with another of the Swiss watch manufacturer’s offerings when Bonhams London auction house will offer the Patek Philippe Reference 5160G-001 as part of its Fine Watches and Wristwatches Including the Collection of a European Nobleman sale.

This extremely fine grand-complication timepiece is part of a limited series of automatic perpetual calendars that the company introduced in 2010. The 5160 line began as a bespoke piece commissioned for a single customer, but the manufacturer thought the design was too remarkable to be left as a one-off.

As one of just 40 examples made with an 18-karat white-gold case, Reference 5160G-001 is especially coveted by watch collectors. Along with the perpetual calendar, this rare wristwatch is equipped with a moon-phase display, leap-year indicator, and a retrograde date hand. It also features a fitted brown alligator-leather strap that is joined together by a signed 18-karat-gold folding clasp. Like all watches in the 5160 series, the timepiece’s caseback is individually hand engraved with the same baroque pattern as the original commissioned watch. The watch also comes with a Patek Philippe presentation box that contains a certificate of origin along with other relevant literature.

Evidence of their preciousness to collectors, very few examples of the 5160 ever make it to auction, so when one does go up for sale, it is an occasion within the horological community. The Patek Philippe reference 5160G-001 is estimated to sell for between $130,000 and $190,000. This wristwatch, along with more than 150 lots on offer, will be available for public viewing from December 11 through 14. (bonhams.com)

