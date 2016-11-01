Bovet’s New Shooting-Star Timepiece Is Out of This World

November 1, 2016

While Bovet’s obvious flair for movement architecture has lately seen the brand removing swaths of material from its mechanisms, the new Bovet Récital 18 The Shooting Star watch ($315,000, bovet.com) features a dramatic return to dimensionality. With an oblique case and two jutting, rotating hemispheres for world-time and moon-phase complications, the displays seem to jump out at you. A similarly curved jumping-hour/retrograde-minutes display provides an added touch of relief. Bovet’s collectors seem to like the approach and have made the Shooting Star one of the brand’s most popular models to date. 

