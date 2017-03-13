The BR-X1 Tourbillon Sapphire Is By Far Bell & Ross’s Most Expensive Watch Ever

  • Bell & Ross BR-X1 Tourbillon Sapphire ($495,000)
March 13, 2017

Bell & Ross’s signature cockpit-instrument design is on grand display in the Bell & Ross BR-X1 Tourbillon Sapphire ($495,000, bellross.com). By far the most expensive watch the brand has ever produced, the timepiece has an all-sapphire case whose transparent sides provide a clear look at the monopusher chronograph tourbillon movement. Working with the Geneva-based complications specialist MHC, Bell & Ross gave the ultramodern watch an added sense of airiness by employing one of watchmaking’s oldest movement constructions: columns that slightly elevate the bridges from the main plate. Additional cutaways on the plates enhance the view from the sides, allowing the working components to be admired from many angles.

