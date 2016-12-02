Bulgari Slithers Its Serpentine Motif into an Elegant New Timepiece

  • Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
    The Serpenti Incantati Tourbillon Lumiere Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
December 2, 2016

In a radical change to a classic design, Bulgari has revamped its famous Serpenti motif to showcase its complicated-watchmaking bona fides. The Serpenti Incantati Tourbillon Lumiere (bulgari.com) dispenses with the series’s signature snakelike Tubogas bracelet and instead wraps a representation of the reptile—paved with snow-set diamonds—around the perimeter of the round watchcase. The skeletonized tourbillon movement within is finished with a serpentine striped pattern. The watch is available in pink ($170,000) or white gold ($188,000) and limited to just 50 and 30 examples, respectively.

 

