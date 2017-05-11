Chanel Breathes New Life into Première Line with Camélia Skeleton

  • Chanel Première Camélia Skeleton
    Chanel Première Camélia Skeleton
May 11, 2017

 At a glance, the Chanel Première Camélia Skeleton (chanel.com)—the new women’s watch equipped with what is only the brand’s second in-house movement, and its first for a women’s model—might seem to be simply a beautifully executed skeleton timepiece that is very much in keeping with other popular modern examples. Further inspection, however, reveals that the Camélia Skeleton ($118,800 with round diamonds) is a much more involved and impressive creation.

“In fact, we had to work in the opposite way from the way you develop a normal movement,” explains Nicolas Beau, Chanel’s international watch director. “We started with the bridges shaped like a camellia flower. From there, we asked the movement constructors to fit the components into the petals of the flower.”

Framing each component—including the barrel, the balance, and each wheel of the gear train—within such an artistic form is a demanding task that requires almost every component of the movement to be redesigned to fit the watch’s overall concept. No doubt, wearers will appreciate its artful complexity. “This is where I think women are more sensitive,” says Beau. “They see that the movement is really integrated into the watch, as well as the beauty of the entire piece.” 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1246 Stories Available | Advanced search
Chanel Première Camélia Skeleton
Chanel Breathes New Life into Première Line with C...
Chanel’s newest in-house movement brings high-caliber finishing to the popular women’s collection…
Read Article
Watchmaking’s Most Unique and Cutting-Edge Case Ma...
Watch brands turn to interesting alloys, carbon composites, and other materials to stand out from...
View Slideshow
Roger Dubuis custom-watch program called Rarities
Roger Dubuis Brings Bespoke Services to its Distin...
The new custom Rarities watch program revives the brand’s extravagant creative ethos
Read Article
Laureato Skeleton
Girard-Perregaux’s New Laureato Skeleton Is the Wa...
No stranger to skeletonization, Girard-Perregaux sets the bar even higher with its latest release…
Read Article
Cartier Panthère Exclusively at Net-a-Porter for May
Cartier and Net-a-Porter Launch New Panthère Watch...
In an unprecedented move, Panthère will be offered online in May before reaching boutiques and...
Read Article
Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
Vintage Finds: A Pair of Vintage Watches That Insp...
Vintage Finds: A Pair of Vintage Watches That Inspired Contemporary Reissues
Read Article
Christophe Claret Maestro
Watch of the Week: the Christophe Claret Maestro
The new Maestro boasts spectacular 3-D movement architecture at a respectable price of entry…
Read Article
7 Flower-Themed Women’s Watches That Put the Petal...
Flower motifs continue to reign supreme in the women’s watch category…
View Slideshow
Crown & Caliber
Crown & Caliber’s Founder Discusses Trends and...
Hamilton Powell shares his insight into what is driving consumer interest in pre-owned watches…
Read Article
MB&F Legacy Machine No. 1
MB&F Confirms Final Edition of the Legacy Mach...
After a six-year run, MB&F ends the LM1’s production with an 18-piece edition in stainless...
Read Article
1246 Stories Available | Advanced search