Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exceptional Fashion

  • Patek Philippe. An 18k Pink Gold Automatic Minute Repeating Perpetual Calendar Wristwatch with Moon Phases and Additional Solid Caseback
  • Patek Philippe. An 18k Gold Automatic Diamond-set Wristwatch with Date, Center Seconds and Bracelet
  • Patek Philippe. An 18k Pink and White Gold Automatic Wristwatch with Moon Phases, Date, and Power Reserve
  • Patek Philippe. A Stainless Steel Automatic Wristwatch with Date and Bracelet
  • Rolex. A Stainless Steel Triple Calendar Chronograph Wristwatch
  • Alix Moise
December 12, 2016

Christie’s closed out a year that saw uncertainty in both the retail and vintage watch markets with a resounding bang, bringing in more than $8.5 million dollars at its Rare Watches Including Nautilus 40 Part IV sale held on December 6 at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The top lot from the sale was an 18-karat pink-gold Patek Philippe ref. 5074R, an automatic wristwatch with minute repeater and perpetual calendar complications that sold for a remarkable $511,500—just shy of its presale high estimate. Another highlight from the auction, however, left its presale estimate in the dust when a stainless-steel triple-calendar chronograph Rolex ref. 6037 sold for $499,500—a truly astonishing $400,000 more than expected. The sale also marked the conclusion of Christie’s multi-auction thematic section commemorating the 40th anniversary of Patek Philippe’s Nautilus. All 10 examples that were brought to the block sold for higher than their estimated price. (christies.com)

