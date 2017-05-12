Defying Convention: Urwerk Presents New UR-106 Flower Power

  • Urwerk UR-106 Flower Power. Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
May 12, 2017

The debut of the Urwerk UR-106 Flower Power (urwerk.com) in Geneva earlier this year is yet another reminder that true haute horlogerie is by no means just a man’s game. This is now the fourth iteration of a women’s timepiece from the Swiss brand, and it includes a few notable changes from its predecessors. Unlike the three past variants, the new version says good-bye to the upper layer of its satellite carousel entirely. This not only allows for the addition of the four diamond-set flowers that adorn the complex movement but also provides an unfettered view of the hand-finished satellites that indicate the current hour. Cased in diamond-set stainless steel with a titanium crown and caseback, the new model (about $96,000) is limited to 11 pieces.

