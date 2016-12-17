Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Muse

Watchmakers find a new muse in luxury shoemakers.

It takes six hours to carve the wooden lasts used to create a pair of Massaro shoes, each based on meticulous measurements of the customer’s foot. All Massaro lasts have been preserved since the beginning of the 20th century. There are 8,000 pairs, marked with the names of their owners.

The traditions of quality at the Parisian shoemaker Massaro, which has made Chanel’s haute couture footwear since the 1950s, ought to sound familiar to aficionados of fine watchmaking. They are the same tenets espoused by most of the oldest and best makers in Switzerland. And today, when partnerships between watch brands and luxury car manufacturers have become ubiquitous and transparently commercial, the affinities between watchmakers and couture shoemakers are getting stronger as watch brands reach for new creative material.

“We only want to work with people who have the same understanding of a couture product,” says Alvaro Maggini, creative director of Roger Dubuis, the Geneva-based manufacture with a production of fewer than 5,000 watches a year. This year Roger Dubuis collaborated with Massaro in the design of new ladies’ pieces in its Velvet collection. “With them, we are working with artists,” says Maggini. “We both have very small, exclusive production, and we are both obsessed with details.” For example, Roger Dubuis watches are made according to the exacting standards of the Poinçon de Genève, which requires every component to be finished and decorated, down to the screws and the undersides of the plates—parts that will never be seen except by the watchmakers who assemble the timepieces.

The straps on the three Velvet Massaro watches are made of Massaro leathers, the key to the aesthetic connection with Massaro, with its signature gold color, intended to evoke the golden age of Hollywood in the 1950s. On the diamond-set Rita model (named for Rita Hayworth) the strap replicates the hand-stitched, pleated, gold lamé leather heel backs of Massaro’s trademark stilettos. The strap was precisely colored and given a sheen to match the shoes. The black leather strap of the Greta (Garbo) model is embellished with black feathers to set off its black lacquered dial with gray Roman numerals. The Lana (Turner) model has a shiny silver strap uniquely inset with rows of cultured pearls, with a matching silver dial, black Roman numerals, and gold appliqués at 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock.

The watches are flamboyant and eccentric, with perhaps limited customer appeal, but that is the point. Massaro and Roger Dubuis are both about exclusivity, with low production numbers and an elite clientele, some of whom will be invited to joint events. “We will do something crazy, unexpected,” says Maggini. “The customers of these two brands can have anything they want. They want something rare and extravagant; they want to be surprised.”

