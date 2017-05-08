Girard-Perregaux’s New Laureato Skeleton Is the Watchmaker’s Newest Poster Child

May 8, 2017

In a surprise unveiling on Friday, Girard-Perregaux debuted yet another new addition to the Laureato line, the Laureato Skeleton. An elegant and harmoniously skeletonized movement has been fitted to the 42 mm Laureato case, and what’s more, the new release will be available in both pink gold ($60,700) and steel ($32,000). Completely developed, manufactured, finished, and assembled in-house, this latest release is a true testament to Girard-Perregaux’s design and finishing capabilities. Given the rising popularity of both tastefully executed skeletonized watches and of steel watches in general, this was a smart play by the brand.

The other detail working in Girard-Perregaux’s favor is the fact that the new release undercuts its closest competition, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, by more than $10,000. Certainly, the Audemars Piguet will still win over buyers for the technical superiority of its double balance movement (or simply because of its iconic Royal Oak design), but those more focused on visual appeal will have a more challenging time picking sides. Either way, adding a little more choice to a fairly narrow market segment isn’t a bad thing. (girard-perregaux.com)

 

