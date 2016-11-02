Hermès Applies Its Mastery of Traditional Crafts to a New Pocket Watch

  • The Slim d’Hermès Pocket Vieux Gréement
  • Justin Mastine-Frost
November 2, 2016

French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès is celebrating its watchmaking artisanship with Crafting Time, an exhibition at its Madison Avenue store on display through November 5. The centerpiece of the exhibition is the Slim d’Hermès Pocket Vieux Gréement, a new enamel pocket watch that combines a deep-blue Grand Feu enamel dial with a painstakingly detailed engraving of a ship setting sail on its white-gold case. From the fine lines of its sails to the reflective cuts that make up the ocean below, every line and detail on this unique piece was hand engraved by Hermès master craftsman Sylvain Bettex. “The entire process took roughly 50 hours from start to finish,” says Bettex, who was illustrating his craft at a makeshift workbench for the exhibition.

Beyond its beautiful casework, the one-of-a-kind timepiece ($183,400) houses the same H1950 movement that powers the 3-hand dress watches in the Slim d’Hermès collection. Visible via its sapphire display caseback, the 2.6-mm-thick microrotor-equipped automatic caliber boasts hand-chamfered bridges, as well as a healthy dose of h-patterned etching that adds to its unique appeal. 

Though not a core component of its watchmaking repertoire, pocket watches are part of the Hermès DNA. In 1912, Jaqueline Hermès was gifted a porte-oignon by her father to enable her to strap her pocket watch onto her wrist while out riding horses, and since then the brand has released a handful of limited-edition pocket watches—each using traditional techniques such as marquetry and cloissoné enamel work. (hermes.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
Read Article
These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
Read Article
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
Read Article
Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
Read Article
This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
Read Article
Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
Read Article
Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search