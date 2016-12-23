How to Identify Which of Today’s Watches Will Be Tomorrow’s Classics

In the early 1980s, as Switzerland confronted the threat of modern quartz technology, adventurous collectors discovered the allure of vintage timepieces. Old Patek Philippe wristwatches were especially coveted, particularly round dress models with ultrathin movements, later dubbed the Calatrava models. The company made many versions over multiple decades, but aficionados discerned an underlying aesthetic consistency, which they traced back to 1932, when the company’s new owners introduced the Bauhaus-inspired Reference 96.

Elegantly understated, the three-handed 96 was a success from the outset. The product gave the brand new vitality during the Great Depression and also served as a sort of prototype for all the uncomplicated round Patek Philippes that followed. More than just a term of convenience for collectors, Calatrava embodied a design paradigm, as the company affirmed in the mid-1980s by applying the Calatrava name to an ever-growing family of timepieces. Today Calatrava is one of the brand’s most popular watch lines. Instantly identifiable and endlessly generative, it’s a bona fide design classic.

That makes Calatrava a genuine rarity. In an industry driven by novelty, classics are few and far between. They’re also hard to identify before they’ve stood the test of time. Nevertheless, understanding the essential attributes of past classics can provide insight into which watches of today may be classics for future generations of connoisseurs.

One way of creating a future design classic is to look to the past. That’s the approach taken by Jaquet Droz with the Grande Seconde Off-Centered. In the 18th century, Pierre Jaquet-Droz created a pocket watch with a distinctive figure-eight layout. Diminutive hour and minute hands were set in a small circle at the top of the dial while a longer second hand was set in a much bigger circle below. The layout of two overlapping subdials has been used extensively by the Jaquet Droz brand in recent years. Versions have been created in traditional white enamel with black indicators and vice versa, and even with an exotic variety of dial materials. With the Off-Centered, Jaquet Droz rotated the dial by 30 degrees, introducing a highly contemporary asymmetry. The effect is most dramatic in the model with an onyx dial, with the subdial indicators reduced to simple notched rings of white gold. What Jaquet Droz has achieved is to transpose time-tested proportions into a modern vernacular. The watch is unmistakably new yet immediately familiar.