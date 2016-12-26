This Ideal Hideaway Can Store Up to 250 Watches

    December 26, 2016

    Outwardly disguised as an antique armoire, the Döttling Opus 1 watch safe is effectively hidden in plain sight, guaranteeing watch collectors the peace of mind that comes from knowing their treasured timepieces will be protected. Accessed by a finger scan or security code, the midnight black safe is decorated with gilded accents and is capable of holding up to 250 treasured timepieces. Built with the exacting commitment to security the German safe manufacturer is known for, the furniture-shaped fortress integrates state-of-the-art technology like extra-resistant multi-shell construction and a built-in seismic microphone that triggers an alarm if it senses vibration. Twelve gilded bolts made from hardened steel secure the door in place when closed. Lined with a poplar burl veneer and Alcantara, the interior of the Opus 1 (price upon request) is outfitted with 40 precision watch winders, 12 drawers, and two extendable tables. (doettling.com)

