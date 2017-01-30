IWC’s Notable New Watch Takes Its Shape from the Brand’s Original Da Vinci Model

  • IWC is releasing a newly redesigned Da Vinci in its original round shape
January 30, 2017

Fans of the original IWC Da Vinci—the watch that democratized the elite perpetual-calendar chronograph complication back in the 1980s—will be heartened to hear the company is releasing a newly redesigned Da Vinci in its original round shape. This edition, however, features a completely manufacture-made movement equipped with the sliding-pinion chronograph base the company introduced in 2006 and a modified version of former technical director Kurt Klaus’s famous crown-adjustable perpetual calendar with year display. Special accommodation had to be made for a moon-phase display, which sits inside the hour and minute counters at 12 o’clock. With all of these upgrades, the IWC Da Vinci in rose gold ($45,000, iwc.com) is as disruptive to the other elite perpetual-calendar chronographs on the market as was the original.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1183 Stories Available | Advanced search
IWC’s Notable New Watch Takes Its Shape from the B...
Fans of perpetual-calendar chronographs will find the timepiece has plenty of upgrades to go round…
Read Article
This Edgy New Watch Is Lenny Kravitz’s Riff on the...
The musician’s Rolex LK 01 limited-edition timepieces are produced on demand…
Read Article
5 Rooster Zodiac Watches to Help Crow in the Lunar...
The watch industry’s major players celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rooster on January 28...
View Slideshow
Photo by HQ Milton Watches
Two Vintage Jaeger-LeCoultre Memovox Models with M...
The latest Memovox is great, but ’60s and ’70s variants remain highly collectible alarm watches…
Read Article
F.P. Journe Creates the World’s First Mechanical W...
Vagabondage III is regulated by a constant force escapement that took nearly a decade to perfect…
Read Article
6 Brands Spearheading the Sapphire Watch Case Tren...
From Richard Mille to Hublot, it is crystal clear that these brands are at the vanguard of sapphire...
View Slideshow
12 Technical Masterpieces: the Best and Brightest...
The watch industry’s top brands come out swinging with a slew of groundbreaking new releases for...
View Slideshow
Walter Lange, the Man Who Resurrected A. Lange...
The titan of modern watchmaking helped restore German watchmaking to the fore…
Read Article
Material Good Refines Vintage Watch Shopping in Ne...
A civilian-issue Breguet and a no-date Rolex Submariner are just the tip of the SoHo shop’s iceberg…
View Slideshow
The 10 SIHH 2017 Timepieces We Are Most Excited to...
The leaders in high-end watchmaking gather in Geneva to show off their latest and greatest…
View Slideshow
1183 Stories Available | Advanced search