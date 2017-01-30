IWC’s Notable New Watch Takes Its Shape from the Brand’s Original Da Vinci Model

Fans of the original IWC Da Vinci—the watch that democratized the elite perpetual-calendar chronograph complication back in the 1980s—will be heartened to hear the company is releasing a newly redesigned Da Vinci in its original round shape. This edition, however, features a completely manufacture-made movement equipped with the sliding-pinion chronograph base the company introduced in 2006 and a modified version of former technical director Kurt Klaus’s famous crown-adjustable perpetual calendar with year display. Special accommodation had to be made for a moon-phase display, which sits inside the hour and minute counters at 12 o’clock. With all of these upgrades, the IWC Da Vinci in rose gold ($45,000, iwc.com) is as disruptive to the other elite perpetual-calendar chronographs on the market as was the original.