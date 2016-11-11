Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Alarmingly Beautiful New Master Memovox Timepiece

November 11, 2016

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the automatic version of its iconic Memovox alarm watch, Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled the Master Memovox Boutique Edition, a contemporary riff on the Memovox Snowdrop from the 1970s that shares its predecessor’s luminescent dial, classic double crown, and simple alarm-time indicator disk with a blue sunburst finish. Housed within a 40 mm stainless-steel case, the timepiece’s Calibre 956 movement is equipped with a date function and carries a 45-hour power reserve. The watch’s caseback is engraved with the Master Control logo (indicating that the piece has undergone 1,000 hours of testing), and it comes with a soft deep-blue cotton strap that is lined in calfskin. Embodying elegance and vintage charm, the Master Memovox Boutique Edition ($11,700) is limited to 500 pieces and available exclusively at Jaeger-LeCoultre boutiques. (jaeger-lecoultre.com)

