Land Rover and Zenith Launch a Special Edition Timepiece

  • Alix Moise
October 27, 2016

Western culture was not the only thing in the midst of a revolution in 1969. The year also marked the debut of two genre-defining powerhouses of the luxury marketplace: the Zenith El Primero (the world’s first automatic chronograph)—which beats at 36,000 vibrations an hour as opposed to the more conventional 28,800, ensuring greater accuracy—and Land Rover’s Range Rover SUV. Now, 47 years after the introductions of their impressive contributions, the Swiss watchmaker and British marque have teamed up to create the Zenith El Primero Range Rover Special Edition timepiece. 

Taking cues from the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, the new watch features Graphite Atlas detailing on its gray brush-finished dial. A rotor engraved with the Zenith and Range Rover names is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback, while everything is held together in a lightweight yet remarkably strong ceramised-aluminum case—a nod to the Range Rover’s aluminum chassis.

Each Zenith El Primero Range Rover Special Edition comes with a black diamond-like carbon–coated, triple-folding titanium clasp and a rubber black strap finished with either ivory- or blue-toned perforated calfskin—the same high-quality leather used in Range Rover interiors. Available at select boutiques and retailers, the collaborative chronograph is priced at $7,700. (zenith.com)

