MB&F Confirms Final Edition of the Legacy Machine No. 1

The MB&F Legacy Machine No. 1 has seen a few iterations since its launch, and after six years on the market, MB&F has decided to give the piece one last hurrah with the LM1 Final Edition. For the first (and final) time ever, the piece will be offered in a stainless-steel case, which seems a logical choice after cycling through a number of noble metals. Steel watches continue to gain traction, and MB&F has now hinted that future final editions of other models in its collections shall also be steel-cased creations.

Always ones to take a bit of a playful approach, the choice of a rich chocolate sunburst dial makes a fair bit of sense. “The launch of the last LM1 may be a bittersweet celebration for some—we pinpoint the color at 85-percent dark chocolate,” states the marketing materials. The unveiling is truly the end of a chapter in the MB&F history books, and expectedly the beginning of another. We’ve been hearing murmurs of another model heading to the MB&F catalog before the close of 2017, and with the LM1 no longer in the books, we are eager to see the next evolution from the brand. Will it be as outlandish as the HM7 Aquapod? Only time will tell. (mbandf.com)