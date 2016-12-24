This New Book Is for Lovers of Vintage Chronographs

Swiss experts illuminate a past period of excellence in timepiece design.

It is all too rare that a book on watches leaves you feeling in command of a subject, particularly when the topic is something as complex as vintage chronographs. But this is something Joël Pynson and Sébastien Chaulmontet (the latter of whom you may know for his work at Arnold & Son) seem to have accomplished with their newly released Chronographs for Collectors. Here we offer a slice of their commentary on the well-regarded in-house chronographs made by the Swiss company Longines in the mid-20th century, a part of watchmaking history that today seldom resonates outside vintage-watch-enthusiast circles.

The Longines chronographs, and in particular the 13ZN, occupy a very special place in the hearts of vintage chronographs lovers. The 13ZN is in some way the Holy Grail of chronograph calibres of the 1940s. It is as much the elegance of their design as the quality of the finish that occasions unanimous support today. It is incontestably the nec plus ultra of beautiful “manufacture” chronograph movements of the period.

Finding a good Longines 13ZN chronograph is not easy, especially when you want to acquire one having the dial in its original state. The Longines dials seem to be particularly fragile and even those in waterproof cases, when they have not been burned by the radium in the hands, have only rarely survived unharmed by the ravages of time. The state of the dial is vital for establishing the value of the watch. A dial that has been restored or is in a very bad state can easily lower the value of the watch by two or three times.

The rarity of fine examples together with a very large community of collectors have resulted in the cost of these fine models climbing continuously, if not to say exploding, during these last years.