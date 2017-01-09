One of the UK’s Oldest Auction Houses Kicks Off Its 2017 Horological Sales

  • 18-karat yellow-gold triple complication from Audemars Piguet
  • A yellow metal triple perpetual calendar Rolex that features a moon phase, signed automatic movement, and an alligator strap
  • 18-karat Vacheron Constantin watch
January 9, 2017

One of the United Kingdom’s oldest auction houses kicks off the horological sales calendar for 2017. Fellows will hold the Watch Sale on January 31 in Birmingham, England.

Recently, the watch department at Fellows has grown to be one of the top five auction houses to purchase or sell a fine watch globally. With a team of permanent watch experts working in the department, they are able to provide each client with high-quality assistance and expertise to help make the process go as smoothly as possible. This top-of-the-line service has allowed Fellows to offer more sales of watches per year than any other auction house in the U.K., with more than 7,000 wristwatches being sold every year.

At the end of the month more than 400 exceptional timepieces will be sold to watch collectors from around the globe including a yellow metal triple perpetual calendar Rolex that features a moon phase, signed automatic movement, and an alligator strap that is estimated to sell for up to 65,000 pounds ($79,108). Also for sale is an 18-karat yellow-gold triple complication from Audemars Piguet that includes a combination week and moon phase indication to 12, and is estimated to go for as much as 60,000 pounds ($73,584).  An 18-karat Vacheron Constantin is also making its way to the auction floor for an estimated price of up 38,000 pounds ($46,603). This fine offering from the Swiss watchmaker is a gentleman’s American 21 wristwatch that showcases an off-center dial in a yellow metal case with a white enamel dial and luminous Arabic numeral hour markers.

All these watches and many more will be available to view on January 28 and January 30 leading up to the auction date on the final day of the month. (fellows.co.uk)

