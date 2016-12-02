Robb Report and Roger Dubuis Introduce VIPs to an Exclusive Timepiece at NYC Event

Robb Report recently hosted guests at the boutique of the Swiss watch manufacture Roger Dubuis on Madison Avenue in New York City for an exclusive event.

Surrounded by Roger Dubuis timepieces, guests sipped on wines from the Haute-Savoie region of France and sampled private chef Yann Nury’s perfectly crafted amuse-bouche. Roger Dubuis provided first-time visitors to the boutique an informal introduction to the brand and its skeletal timepiece tour de force, available exclusively from the Madison Avenue boutique, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Flying Tourbillon Americas Edition.

In this exclusive video, Roger Dubuis North America marketing director Nicolas Fermont discusses the evening and the brand’s latest creation. (rogerdubuis.com) — Mike Croft