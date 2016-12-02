Robb Report and Roger Dubuis Introduce VIPs to an Exclusive Timepiece at NYC Event

  • Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Flying Tourbillon Americas Edition
  • A Robb Report Partner Event
December 2, 2016

Robb Report recently hosted guests at the boutique of the Swiss watch manufacture Roger Dubuis on Madison Avenue in New York City for an exclusive event.

Surrounded by Roger Dubuis timepieces, guests sipped on wines from the Haute-Savoie region of France and sampled private chef Yann Nury’s perfectly crafted amuse-bouche. Roger Dubuis provided first-time visitors to the boutique an informal introduction to the brand and its skeletal timepiece tour de force, available exclusively from the Madison Avenue boutique, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Flying Tourbillon Americas Edition.

In this exclusive video, Roger Dubuis North America marketing director Nicolas Fermont discusses the evening and the brand’s latest creation. (rogerdubuis.com)  — Mike Croft 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
Read Article
These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
Read Article
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
Read Article
Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
Read Article
This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
Read Article
Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
Read Article
Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search