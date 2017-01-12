The 10 SIHH 2017 Timepieces We Are Most Excited to See

After a challenging year marked by declining sales and plenty of handwringing over what the future has in store for makers of luxury timepieces, the Swiss watch industry is in need of some good news. The 27th annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), which opens in Geneva on January 16, may be the answer. Scores of new watches from prestige brands, including A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and IWC, will be unveiled at the five-day event—considered the world’s finest showcase of high watchmaking. Joining the fair’s power brands are 11 independent watchmakers (MB&F, Laurent Ferrier, and Christophe Claret chief among them), as well as two Kering-owned luxury brands, Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin. Is there strength in numbers? Judging by these 10 timepieces RobbReport.com is looking forward to seeing at SIHH 2017, the answer is a resounding yes. (sihh.org)