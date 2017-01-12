The 10 SIHH 2017 Timepieces We Are Most Excited to See

View slideshow
  • Victoria Gomelsky
JANUARY 12, 2017

After a challenging year marked by declining sales and plenty of handwringing over what the future has in store for makers of luxury timepieces, the Swiss watch industry is in need of some good news. The 27th annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), which opens in Geneva on January 16, may be the answer. Scores of new watches from prestige brands, including A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and IWC, will be unveiled at the five-day event—considered the world’s finest showcase of high watchmaking. Joining the fair’s power brands are 11 independent watchmakers (MB&F, Laurent Ferrier, and Christophe Claret chief among them), as well as two Kering-owned luxury brands, Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin. Is there strength in numbers? Judging by these 10 timepieces RobbReport.com is looking forward to seeing at SIHH 2017, the answer is a resounding yes. (sihh.org)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads

Whether it’s a crackle-crusted loaf of tangy levain or a buttery panettone filled with chunks of dark chocolate, great freshly baked bread is a wonderful part of the holiday table. This year, some of...
View Slideshow

5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets

For the gift giver, the true beauty of a gift basket may be that there is no assembly required: An enticing selection of hard-to-find delicacies or collectible wines allows you to please the...
View Slideshow

A Sneak Peek at the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block

This month, while many in the United States are driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti make their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the...
View Slideshow

Check in at These Six New NYC Hotels

The City That Never Sleeps has never offered so many reasons to hit the sack. Robb Report checks in to the Big Apple’s most desirable new addresses.
View Slideshow

These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service

Farmed caviar has come a long since wild caviar was banned for import into the United States 10 years ago, largely due to advances in research and science. Five elite chiefs from across the country...
View Slideshow

These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront of Design and Technology

Exquisite pieces from Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, De Bethune, and MB&F promise to captivate the consummate watch collector.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1175 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 10 SIHH 2017 Timepieces We Are Most Excited to...
The leaders in high-end watchmaking gather in Geneva to show off their latest and greatest…
View Slideshow
One of the UK’s Oldest Auction Houses Kicks Off It...
Fellows watch department is one of the top five auction houses to purchase or sell a fine watch...
Read Article
Photography by Jeff Harris
Top Watchmakers Are Rethinking the Moon-Phase Disp...
The old and overlooked moon-phase complication is on the rise both technically and cosmetically…
Read Article
Think Flinqué Enamel Is a Decorative Art of the Pa...
In watches and pens, artisans are reviving the engraving-and-enamel technique Fabergé made famous…
Read Article
This Is the Sixth—and Sleekest—Watch Ever from Bov...
Though much slimmer than prior editions, Bovet’s OttantaSei timepiece brims with technical details…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full...
TAG Heuer’s most popular collection gets a striking new variant with a black ceramic case and...
Read Article
Glashütte Original Teams Up with Its Swatch Group...
Known for self-reliance, the German brand has created a movement that incorporates Swiss technology…
Read Article
Timely Offerings from Christie’s Watch Shop
These highlights from Christie’s Watch Shop could be the perfect post-holiday pick-me-up for watch...
Read Article
Corum’s Redesign of the Golden Bridge Watch Refere...
Designer Dino Modolo adds a personal touch to the reinvention of a monumental timepiece…
Read Article
This Sporty Travel Watch Is Patek Philippe’s Most...
The Ref. 5930’s self-winding chronograph movement links with a world-time module that sits on top…
Read Article
1175 Stories Available | Advanced search