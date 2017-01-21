12 Technical Masterpieces: the Best and Brightest New Releases from SIHH

In the waning days of 2016, there was much speculation about what to expect at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watch show in Geneva. Most of last year’s releases tended towards the conservative, leading many to wonder if some of the larger brands were on the verge of launching something truly groundbreaking. And after seeing the flood of new releases unveiled at the show over the past few days, it would appear our hunches were right, and if this is any indication of what is to come, 2017 is going to be a spectacular year. From the classic maisons of Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet, to the independent craftsmen of MB&F and Grönefeld, here are some our favorites thus far. (sihh.org)