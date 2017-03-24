4 of the Best New Women’s Watches on Display at Baselworld 2017

The Baselworld watch and jewelry fair is just getting underway, but the women’s watch category has already seen a handful of standout new releases. Chanel and Patek Philippe have both unveiled particularly impressive pieces that may just be the best new women’s watches of 2017 (although there is still plenty more to come). We have seen a remarkable boom in the women’s watch market lately, and it would appear as though the age of the oversize “boyfriend watch” is slowly grinding to a halt. And while creating complicated wristwatches for women involves additional horological challenges, as smaller cases leave less room for the movements they house, it seems consumers are developing an appreciation for women’s watches that are more than simple time-only pieces adorned with diamond-set bezels.

Follow @robbreportwatchcollector on Instagram for up-to-the-minute coverage from the show floor March 22 through 27.