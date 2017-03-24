4 of the Best New Women’s Watches on Display at Baselworld 2017

View slideshow
MARCH 24, 2017

The Baselworld watch and jewelry fair is just getting underway, but the women’s watch category has already seen a handful of standout new releases. Chanel and Patek Philippe have both unveiled particularly impressive pieces that may just be the best new women’s watches of 2017 (although there is still plenty more to come). We have seen a remarkable boom in the women’s watch market lately, and it would appear as though the age of the oversize “boyfriend watch” is slowly grinding to a halt. And while creating complicated wristwatches for women involves additional horological challenges, as smaller cases leave less room for the movements they house, it seems consumers are developing an appreciation for women’s watches that are more than simple time-only pieces adorned with diamond-set bezels.

Follow @robbreportwatchcollector on Instagram for up-to-the-minute coverage from the show floor March 22 through 27.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Nashville’s Dining Scene Takes Center Stage

Dining in Nashville reaches a new pitch of creativity to match the city’s vibrant music scene. Less than a decade ago, meat-and-three, barbecue, and chain restaurants dominated Music City’s culinary...
View Slideshow

9 of the Most Wildly Expensive Speaker Cables Available

It’s no surprise that audiophiles will pay top dollar for high-end loudspeakers and stereo equipment. But it may be shocking to learn the extreme prices hi-fi aficionados will pay for cables. Believe...
View Slideshow

10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing

It is only human to look up and wonder—even the earliest civilizations contemplated the twinkling night sky. While we may not take the time to marvel at the universe as often as we’d like, there are...
View Slideshow

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow

Vintage Finds: Three Obscure Watches from Three Legendary Watch Brands

When it comes to the vintage watch market , tracking down the chart-topping models from historical watchmaking houses is easy. We all know what a vintage Rolex Daytona or a Patek Philippe Perpetual...
View Slideshow

7 Superb Luxury Watches That Redefine the “Entry Level”

Between the heavy propagation of steel watches and the ever-expanding list of watch brands adding less complicated (and thus more affordable) models to their collections, “bang for your buck” is the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Ban...
We put Hublot’s hand-wound wonder through its paces as we travel from New York to Basel and back...
View Slideshow
Making the Cut: Engraved Watches Return to the For...
As brands look to satisfy the growing call for individuality, watch engraving is more popular than...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search