5 Limited-Edition Watches We Can’t Wait to See at Baselworld

MARCH 22, 2017

Limited-edition watches have always been popular among watch collectors, but now more than ever, buyers are flocking toward them in droves. Releases from Vacheron Constantin and Richard Mille (among others) blew enthusiasts and collectors away during SIHH in Geneva, and brands like HYT and Arnold & Son have been teasing new releases ahead of the 2017 Baselworld Watch & Jewelry Fair that will be limited to as few as 15 pieces each. “It’s not necessarily to do with being the most complex watches on the market, but we’re certainly seeing an uptick in sales when it comes to high-quality watches that are being produced in limited numbers,” states Leon Adams, owner of Cellini Jewelers in Manhattan. As we head toward the hallowed halls of Basel, here is a quick look at some of the rare timepieces we are most eager to see firsthand.

Follow @robbreportwatchcollector on Instagram for up-to-the-minute coverage from the show floor March 22 through 27.

