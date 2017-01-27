5 Rooster Zodiac Watches to Help Crow in the Lunar New Year

  Justin Mastine-Frost
JANUARY 27, 2017

Once again, it’s the time of year when luxury watchmakers pay a respectful nod to the dawn of the new year of the lunar calendar with the release of finely crafted limited-edition watches portraying in some form or fashion the Chinese Zodiac sign of the incoming year. This year, that sign is the rooster—an oddly fitting character for the watch industry considering that it symbolizes punctuality (among other desirable traits like fidelity and trustworthiness). Brands pull out all the stops on these creations, allowing master engravers, dial makers, and other craftsmen the opportunity to perfect their ultimate interpretation of the symbol. This year has proven no different, and we are quite impressed with what each brand has brought to the table. Here are five of our favorites.

