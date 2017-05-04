7 Flower-Themed Women’s Watches That Put the Petal in the Metal

View slideshow
MAY 04, 2017

The women’s watch category is in full bloom, and it would seem for 2017, floral designs continue to reign supreme. More major brands than ever have jumped on the bandwagon, providing an ample assortment of timepieces from which to choose, ranging from the subtle to all-out statement pieces that rival haute joaillerie creations. Whether you prefer Harry Winston’s more subdued approach, Jaquet Droz’s astounding automata, or the three-dimensional artistry of Dior’s latest and greatest, there are more exceptional options on the market than we have ever seen.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow

6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single Malt Drinkers

In the world of Scotch whisky, single malts—whiskies distilled and aged at a single distillery—command the lion’s share of attention. Until the 1960s, however, single malts were created exclusively...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

9 Cruise Lines Taking Shore Excursions to Over-the-Top Extremes

There was once a time when cruise-ship shore excursions comprised little more than the typical tourist-site tours and lackluster nature walks. But a number of luxurious cruise lines have lately...
View Slideshow

10 Over-the-Top Easter Eggs That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

Jelly beans are fine, and dyed eggs are cute, but the Easter tradition we love more than any other is a deliciously decadent chocolate egg. And nowhere is this spring treat more delectable than in...
View Slideshow

American Wellness: 10 New U.S. Spas to Book This Summer

Once considered an afterthought, the hotel spa has become a major attraction, bringing lavish facilities and customized treatments to the overnight experience. Lately, the most lavish spas seem to be...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1239 Stories Available | Advanced search
7 Flower-Themed Women’s Watches That Put the Petal...
Flower motifs continue to reign supreme in the women’s watch category…
View Slideshow
Crown & Caliber
Crown & Caliber’s Founder Discusses Trends and...
Hamilton Powell shares his insight into what is driving consumer interest in pre-owned watches…
Read Article
MB&F Legacy Machine No. 1
MB&F Confirms Final Edition of the Legacy Mach...
After a six-year run, MB&F ends the LM1’s production with an 18-piece edition in stainless...
Read Article
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This...
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under the radar this May…
View Slideshow
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
1239 Stories Available | Advanced search