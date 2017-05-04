7 Flower-Themed Women’s Watches That Put the Petal in the Metal

The women’s watch category is in full bloom, and it would seem for 2017, floral designs continue to reign supreme. More major brands than ever have jumped on the bandwagon, providing an ample assortment of timepieces from which to choose, ranging from the subtle to all-out statement pieces that rival haute joaillerie creations. Whether you prefer Harry Winston’s more subdued approach, Jaquet Droz’s astounding automata, or the three-dimensional artistry of Dior’s latest and greatest, there are more exceptional options on the market than we have ever seen.