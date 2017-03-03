Bremont Unveils Its 2017 Watch Collection at Groundbreaking London Event

In a bold (and rather brilliant) manner, British watchmaker Bremont took a very different approach to introducing its latest batch of watches for 2017. Taking over a beautiful multi-level townhouse in the heart of London, the brand built out a series of vignettes highlighting everything from its partnerships with Jaguar and Norton, to its extensive work with a number of military regiments from around the globe. “We’ve done Basel in one form or another for basically a decade now, and it’s a model that works well for the Swiss watch brands, but that’s the thing—we’re not Swiss,” stated Bremont cofounder Nick English during the event’s kick-off. “Rather than getting lost in the masses of the show, we thought we’d take a gamble, and showcase our pieces on home soil, and in a more intimate environment.”

By all accounts, it would seem the approach paid off, as journalists from around the globe flocked to London over the course of the week to admire Bremont’s latest additions to its ever-growing catalogue. However, before we get to the new collection, there is another big piece of news to discuss regarding the brand’s not-too-distant future—the impending groundbreaking on a massive new watchmaking facility in Henley-on-Thames, England. (bremont.com)