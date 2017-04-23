Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed the catalog down to the four lots that we are most excited to see cross the block. A total of 237 lots will be for sale, and over 100 of those lots are currently on display in New York this weekend. The docket is heavily laden with historically significant Rolexes (including the reference 6263 we featured last week), rare and coveted timepieces from Patek Philippe, and other prestige pieces from some of the biggest names in horology, and as heavily publicized as some of the top lots are, we still found a number of pieces that may well deliver surprising results come auction day. Of the many options, here are four of the lots we will be watching on May 13th and 14th in Geneva.