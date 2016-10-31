Five Skeleton Watches Just in Time for Halloween
OCTOBER 31, 2016
Despite their rather grave name, skeleton watches are some of the most visually playful timepieces on the market. The elaborate decorative technique, which involves painstakingly trimming away all of the movement’s nonessential material—down to the “bare bones,” so to speak—to reveal the scary level of engineering intricacy underpinning these mechanical marvels. So in honor of Halloween, we present five of our favorite recent skeleton timepieces.