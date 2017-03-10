Hands On: A Preview of Christie’s Current Online Watch Auction

View slideshow
Audemars Piguet Automatic Tourbillon
MARCH 10, 2017

The 2017 auction season is just getting rolling as the major houses begin to roll out news of the significant hardware that will be drawing in bids in Geneva, New York, and Hong Kong. While the major sales are still a little ways away, Christie’s just kicked off their latest online sale out of New York, which includes a healthy assortment of vintage and modern watches to satisfy a wide breadth of enthusiasts and collectors. We recently sat down with Christie’s watch specialist Brandon Frazin to get a closer hands-on look at some of our favorite selections from the catalog, as well as learn what pieces Brandon is speculating will be the smart buys.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches

It’s official: Green is slowly taking over as the new “it” color of watchmaking. Sure, we’ll keep seeing blues, grays, and of course black and white, but more brands than ever have taken a page from...
View Slideshow

Members Only: Inside the World’s Newest Private Clubs

Groucho Marx once said, “I don’t care to belong to any club that will have me as a member.” Something tells us that the comedian might have changed his mind if he could have seen today’s elite...
View Slideshow

10 Born-in-the-Eighties Hotels We Still Love

Some of our favorite things were born in the Eighties : Pac-Man , CDs, Madonna’s music career, Alf . The truly radical decade may be best known for major technological advances and questionable...
View Slideshow

8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP

Attending the Kentucky Derby at least once in your life is a must. From the mint juleps and the big hats to the high-stakes bets and the VIP parties, the annual Louisville race is a spectacular show...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Bringing Bespoke and Made-to-Measure Fashion into the Modern Era

Not everything should be merely a click away. Personalized clothing and accessories—even those that can be acquired online—require a bit more thought and, ultimately, reveal a sense of character.
View Slideshow

5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season

This year, designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent took a more-is-more approach to their spring collections—playing with proportions, clashing colors, and bold prints. Although...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Ban...
We put Hublot’s hand-wound wonder through its paces as we travel from New York to Basel and back...
View Slideshow
Making the Cut: Engraved Watches Return to the For...
As brands look to satisfy the growing call for individuality, watch engraving is more popular than...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search