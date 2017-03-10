Hands On: A Preview of Christie’s Current Online Watch Auction

The 2017 auction season is just getting rolling as the major houses begin to roll out news of the significant hardware that will be drawing in bids in Geneva, New York, and Hong Kong. While the major sales are still a little ways away, Christie’s just kicked off their latest online sale out of New York, which includes a healthy assortment of vintage and modern watches to satisfy a wide breadth of enthusiasts and collectors. We recently sat down with Christie’s watch specialist Brandon Frazin to get a closer hands-on look at some of our favorite selections from the catalog, as well as learn what pieces Brandon is speculating will be the smart buys.