Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more brands than ever have become attuned to the market’s demand for value, while others have effectively opted to swing for the fences and defy the well-traveled approach of “playing it safe.” By the end of the show, we had been introduced to no less than two world record–breaking timepieces, and a healthy dose of other new timepieces designed to satiate the ever-present demand for horological innovation. Of the many pieces that caught our eye, here are the four offerings we found to be the most unexpected of the show.