The Perfect Pairs: His and Her Watches for Valentine’s Day

Let’s be honest, finding the right gift for Valentine’s Day can prove challenging. Jewelry is never a bad idea, but for a gift whose memory will withstand the ages, a matched or complementary pair of watches can be a great bonding gift that will remind both of you of the times you’ve shared together over the years. In compiling this list, we strove to include a little something for everyone, so whether you and your special someone prefer complications, rare materials, or simply a little bling, we have a perfect pair to fit the bill.

