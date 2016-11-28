Phillips Concludes a Record-Breaking Watch Auction Season

View slideshow
  • Victoria Gomelsky
NOVEMBER 28, 2016

Amid global currency swings, geopolitical issues in Europe and the Middle East, and China’s clampdown on luxury gift giving, retail sales of high-end timepieces are taking a hit. The secondary watch market, however, is thriving—just ask the auctioneers at Phillips. On November 12, at the house’s Geneva watch auction, a Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in rarer-than-rare steel was crowned the most expensive wristwatch in the world. “Contemporary, ‘mass-produced’ and meaningless luxury watches are suffering,” explains Aurel Bacs, cofounder of Bacs & Russo, which partnered with Phillips to produce three watch sales this fall. “Whereas vintage or contemporary meaningful watches, not mass produced but handmade in small numbers, are flying out the door.” This momentous sale was followed by a special Rolex-themed sale in Hong Kong on November 28. “Rolex has created icons—the Daytona, GMT Master, Submariner, Milgauss—names that sound like Marilyn Monroe,” Bacs says of the 38-lot sale. “It’s like a Hall of Fame, and all are represented in multiple versions.”

But as all good things must come to an end, and Phillips’s watch season concludes tomorrow with its third Hong Kong auction. Below, RobbReport.com recaps the most interesting lots in the Geneva sale and Rolex-themed auctions and previews the highlights in Hong Kong. (phillips.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

8 Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Your Fashion-Obsessed Loved Ones

This year, splurge on something special for the fashionisto or fashionista in your life. From a bespoke wardrobe and Florentine experience with the world-renowned clothier Stefano Ricci to a special-...
View Slideshow

12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Annual Expo (BACE) may possibly be the most boring title for one of the coolest trade shows on earth. The annual...
View Slideshow

5 Gifts for the Gem Lover

Whether you prefer diving for diamonds off the coast of Cape Town or customizing a one-of-a-kind piece alongside David Yurman, these five exceptional gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences...
View Slideshow

5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The...
View Slideshow

6 Festive Afternoon Meals That Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

’Tis the season for decadent dishes around the clock, and to celebrate, we are serving up six delicious afternoon meals that are being offered exclusively during the holidays . So kick off the...
View Slideshow

Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite

Photography by Art Streiber Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills accommodation built for a celebration. Many an infamous fete has been thrown in the neighborhoods near the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
Read Article
These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
Read Article
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
Read Article
Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
Read Article
This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
Read Article
Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
Read Article
Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search