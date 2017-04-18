Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches

It’s official: Green is slowly taking over as the new “it” color of watchmaking. Sure, we’ll keep seeing blues, grays, and of course black and white, but more brands than ever have taken a page from Panatone and applied the 2017 color of the year to the dials (and other parts) of high-caliber timepieces in just about every category. Over the last couple of years, nearly every watch category has been hit by the trend, and whether you are a fan of divers, dress watches, or even more obscure creations from niche independent brands, you will still find something on this list that suits your fancy.